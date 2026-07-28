D4vd Murder Case: See The Woman Who Seemingly Made Celeste Rivas Jealous

The Woman Who Sent Celeste Into Jealous Rage

Here's Aysia Collins ... the woman who Celeste Rivas Hernandez seemingly grew jealous of the day before D4vd allegedly murdered her ... and the supposed catalyst behind Celeste's threatening texts.

Aysia was named in court during D4vd's preliminary hearing ... text messages between Celeste and D4vd showed Celeste erupting over D4vd's friendship with the model and streamer.

In one of the texts read aloud in court, Celeste sent David a threatening text after confronting him about hanging out with Aysia at his Hollywood Hills home ... with Celeste texting, "Oh my f***ing God, I swear to God, I'll kill u."

Celeste added ... "she was in my damn seat" ... seemingly referring to Aysia.

Text messages show Celeste also threatened to strangle D4vd, tell lies to her father about him, mutilate his penis, and "end" his career and life ... apparently part of a jealous rage.

Play video content Video: D4vd's Former Friend Aysia Collins Says She Confronted Him Over Dating Celeste Rivas Twitch

For her part, Aysia says she confronted D4vd about his alleged sexual relationship with Celeste, who was 14 years old when she died. Aysia claims D4vd manipulated her into believing Celeste was an adult.

Aysia says she turned her back on D4vd after he was arrested and charged with Celeste's murder ... and in hindsight, she says D4vd was a "psychopath" who "lied and betrayed everyone around him."

Play video content Video: D4vd's Former Friend Aysia Collins Says She Wants Justice for Celeste Rivas Twitch/aysiacollins

She swears she never dated D4vd ... and she slammed haters who claimed she was cosplaying and mocking Celeste ... insisting she wants justice for the slain teenager.

D4vd's preliminary hearing ended Monday after five days of testimony ... with the judge ruling there was enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Prosecutors claim D4vd lured Celeste to his home, fatally stabbed her on April 23, 2025, and later dismembered her body. Her remains were discovered months later inside his Tesla.