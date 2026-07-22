Play video content Video: D4vd's Former Friend Aysia Collins Says She Wants Justice for Celeste Rivas Twitch/aysiacollins

D4vd's former friend Aysia Collins says she completely turned her back on the singer following his arrest ... and now she wants justice for the girl he allegedly murdered -- Celeste Rivas.

Aysia -- who says she met the singer while modeling on one of his sets before later working as a stylist on his tour -- is opening up about the backlash she has faced over their former friendship.

Check out the clip ... Aysia addresses her relationship with D4vd, her cooperation with investigators, and explains why she believes people are focusing their anger in the wrong direction.

Aysia insists she and D4vd never dated and says she stopped supporting him after learning about the allegations ... claiming she's fully cooperated with investigators because she wants justice for Celeste.

She also pushes back against people blaming her and others who crossed paths with D4vd for his alleged actions ... saying the personal attacks are misplaced and distract from what actually matters.

Aysia says ... "All I want to do is get justice for Celeste Rivas!"

As we reported ... Aysia previously claimed she confronted D4vd about his alleged relationship with Celeste when the teen was 13 years old. She says he manipulated her into believing Celeste was 19 by providing unspecified "proof."

D4vd was arrested in April and charged with one count each of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He's pleaded not guilty.