D4vd: Judge Orders Murder Case To Go To Trial

D4vd's preliminary hearing is over after five days of testimony ... with the judge ordering the murder case of Celeste Rivas to proceed to trial.

The judge said the trial must begin within 90 days ... and Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman is expected to speak soon to reporters ... TMZ will be streaming live.

Play video content Video: Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman Speaks After D4vd Ordered To Face Murder Trial

D4vd is due back in court for arraignment August 31.

As TMZ reported ... there was a slew of evidence presented by prosecutors during the preliminary hearing, which included grisly photos of the young girl's decomposed body ... along with several alleged text messages -- and prosecutors argue this shows the two had a sexual relationship.

D4vd is charged with her murder ... with prosecutors alleging the singer killed her because she threatened to expose their illegal sexual relationship. He has pleaded not guilty.