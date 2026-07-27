D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas Texts Open Door For Possible Defense Strategies

D4vd could claim he killed Celeste Rivas in self-defense if, as expected, his murder case goes to trial, or he could claim she killed herself ... at least based on some texts she sent him shortly before her death.

According to text messages read in court Monday during D4vd's preliminary hearing, Celeste threatened to kill and strangle D4vd the day before prosecutors say he lured Celeste to his Hollywood Hills home and murdered her.

As TMZ reported ... Celeste repeatedly threatened D4vd during a furious exchange over his friendship with Aysia Collins, vowing to mutilate his penis and destroy his life and career. His defense also highlighted messages suggesting Celeste talked about killing herself.

That could leave D4vd's defense team with two potential lanes at trial -- argue Celeste took her own life or, if he did kill her, claim he acted in self-defense.

D4vd's attorney, Blair Berk, tried to question LAPD Detective Corey Farell during Monday's preliminary hearing about messages suggesting Celeste previously was violent with D4vd.

The judge stopped that line of questioning ... but noted evidence could become relevant if D4vd raises self-defense in a potential trial ... and if D4vd or another witness testifies about what allegedly happened.

Berk also established Farell had seen earlier messages in which Celeste talked about killing herself ... another detail the defense could use to challenge the prosecution's charge D4vd murdered her.

Then there's the April 23, 2025 Uber ride ... the detective testified it ended at D4vd's Hollywood Hills home at 10:10 PM ... though the driver did not remember the trip and could not confirm Celeste was the passenger.

No witness has testified to seeing Celeste enter the home or watching D4vd kill her.

Prosecutors say D4vd invited Celeste to his home, sent her an Uber, and then killed her as soon as she arrived.

The preliminary hearing allows the judge to decide if there is enough evidence for the case to move forward to trial ... and if D4vd goes in front of a jury in a murder trial, prosecutors will have to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt -- the defense only needs to create that doubt.