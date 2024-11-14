Jax Taylor Claims Brittany Cartwright Still Asks Him to 'Hook Up'

She Still Asks Me to 'Hook Up'!!!

Jax Taylor is hitting back at estranged wife Brittany Cartwright's assertion he hasn't changed ... accusing "The Valley" star of being a hypocrite, since she allegedly still asks him to "hook up."

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum stopped by Bravo's "Hot Mic Podcast" Thursday, where he addressed Brittany's scathing assessment of his time in treatment -- and how their relationship has continued to crumble after the fact.

After Jax alleged that Brittany still calls him to hook up, Brittany is clapping back 👀 #TheValley pic.twitter.com/nBs5EZQoGy — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 14, 2024 @queensofbravo

Jax says his ex is not being entirely honest about their dynamic, claiming she often asks him over for dinner or drinks after trashing him in the press.

He added ... "She'll go out and publicly humiliate me and call me every name in the book. But, three days ago, she's like, 'Hey, you want to come over and have dinner? You want to come over and have drinks?'"

Per Jax, Brittany has told him to not "tell anybody" about her one-on-one invitations.

In response to Jax's claims, Brittany defended in an Instagram comment her invitations were in the name of being "friends for our son."

She added ... "Obviously we CANT."

Later in the podcast episode, Jax also shared his side of the breakup, admitting he was "verbally abusive" to Brittany before seeking in-patient mental health treatment this summer. While he copped to treating Brittany poorly, Jax said he was still hurt by Brittany's belief he hadn't changed following treatment.

He continued ... "I think she really wants to see me fail. I think she wants to prove everyone right and, to be honest, I've done nothing wrong since I've been out. I've been overly nice to her."

Though Brittany was the one who filed for divorce after 5 years of marriage, Jax claimed he made the decision to not fight for the relationship ... which he said came as a "shock" to his ex.

This is a strikingly different picture than what Brittany painted on the same podcast Monday ... when she said she was "relieved" by the breakup.

As they say ... there are two sides to every story.