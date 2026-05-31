Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner in Small Town Hall Ceremony

Congrats are in order for Dua Lipa ... 'cause she's now a married woman!

The British pop star wed actor Callum Turner Sunday in London, opting for a small ceremony at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. Photos published online show the thrilled newlyweds smiling wide as they walk down the town hall's steps with family members on either side.

They were celebrated by 8 of their loved ones, according to The Sun, who threw confetti their way before they slipped into a black vehicle.

Dua looked dashing in a fitted white skirt and blazer set paired with a wide-brimmed hat and gloves for her special day. She finished her elegant look with Louboutin pumps and bouquet of yellow flowers. Callum, for his part, dressed in a navy double breasted suit.

The "Dance The Night" singer and "Eternity" actor sparked romance chatter in January 2024 when they were spotted at the "Masters of Air" premiere afterparty and were rumored to be engaged for months before she confirmed the happy news in June 2025.

Dua told British Vogue at the time she had never "been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride" she'd be.

She's had plenty to time to think since ... 'cause the town hall wedding is reportedly only the beginning of wedding celebrations for Dua and Callum. The Sun reports they have a 3-day wedding extravaganza planned in Sicily, Italy this week.