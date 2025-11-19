Dua Lipa Flaunts Bikini Body Poolside in Brazil

I Don't Need BBL To Look Good In Brazil

Dua Lipa's down in Brazil showing off her buns ... and her bikini body doesn't need a BBL to turn heads.

Check out these photos of the "One Kiss" hitmaker flaunting her toned bod in a neon green, black and white 2-piece poolside at the Fasano Hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

Dua's working on her tan as she takes a break from her day job ... she's been tearing up the stage on her "Radical Optimism" tour and has a few days between shows in Brazil before getting back on the road and traveling to Peru, Colombia, and Mexico.

Hey, even pop queens need some R&R.

Dua's timing her trip to Brazil almost perfectly ... it's about to be summer down there -- hello, Southern Hemisphere -- so bikini szn is back in full effect.