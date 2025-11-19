Dua Lipa Flaunts Bikini Body Poolside in Brazil
Dua Lipa I Don't Need BBL To Look Good In Brazil
Dua Lipa's down in Brazil showing off her buns ... and her bikini body doesn't need a BBL to turn heads.
Check out these photos of the "One Kiss" hitmaker flaunting her toned bod in a neon green, black and white 2-piece poolside at the Fasano Hotel in Rio de Janeiro.
Dua's working on her tan as she takes a break from her day job ... she's been tearing up the stage on her "Radical Optimism" tour and has a few days between shows in Brazil before getting back on the road and traveling to Peru, Colombia, and Mexico.
Hey, even pop queens need some R&R.
Dua's timing her trip to Brazil almost perfectly ... it's about to be summer down there -- hello, Southern Hemisphere -- so bikini szn is back in full effect.
As you can see, Dua is leaving little to the imagination here with the skimpy swimwear choice ... not that we're complaining. No word if she went for a Brazilian wax in Rio.