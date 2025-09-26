Dua Lipa Goes for a Boob Tan in the Hot Miami Sun
Dua Lipa Bikini Break in Miami ... See The Sizzling Photos!!!
Dua Lipa’s been tearing up the stage on her "Radical Optimism" tour ... but even pop queens need a breather, and she grabbed hers before lighting up Miami!
Check it out -- Dua flaunted her insanely toned, bronzed bod in a teeny metallic bikini at The Setai Miami Beach on Thursday, even tugging the strings down while lounging to dodge those dreaded tan lines.
Dua kept it makeup-free and low-key -- scrolling her phone, chatting with a pal, and soaking up chill vibes as she recharged.
The Brit was clearly soaking up every spare second of downtime -- with back-to-back Miami shows tonight and Saturday.
Looks like Dua’s got it all -- a hit tour, a killer beach bod, and her hunky actor fiancé, Callum Turner!