Dua Lipa Flaunts Bikini Body Doing Paddleboard Yoga

SUP, I'm Doing Yoga Poses In My Bikini!!!

Here's Dua Lipa turning a stand-up paddleboard into her own personal floating yoga mat ... and she's hitting all her poses in a super skimpy bikini.

Ya gotta see these photos of the "Don't Start Now" singer flaunting her smoking hot body on vacation over in Ibiza ... she's got legs for days.

Dua Lipa slipped into some barely there swimwear during a yacht day with her actor fiancé Callum Turner and a bunch of their friends ... then she grabbed a paddleboard for a steamy yoga session on the water.

As you can see, she's stretching and effortlessly striking a bunch of yoga poses ... including dolphin, Sphinx and a supported handstand. This ain't her first rodeo!!!

Dua wasn't afraid to get wet, either ... splashing into the water after her handstand. When she was back on board the yacht, she grabbed the handheld shower and rinsed off.