Dua Lipa Shares Family Fun Under the Sun With Baby Bro and Sis

Family time is the best time and Dua Lipa is soaking up her downtime with her two younger siblings -- her baby bro, Gjin, and sister, Rina.

The 29-year-old pop star has been booked and busy -- touring the world for her "Radical Optimism" tour -- but cherishing family bonding time.

Rina, who's 24 -- who's modeled for big fashion designers like Versace and Miu Miu ... and Gjin, who's 19 years old, snapped a sweet sibling selfie, looking vacay-chic in their black-and-white ensembles ...

Do it like Dua -- she kept to her usual social media routine, lounging out in a stringy bikini and showcasing her tour-ready bod.