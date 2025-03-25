Dua Lipa Shows Off Flexibility During Pre-Show Prep
Dua Lipa ... Bendy-Babe Yoga Poses Before Hittin' The Stage!
Published
Dua Lipa does it all! The pop star recently shared her pre-show prep routine, which includes yoga moves that have our jaws on the floor!
The A-lister is currently in Australia for her "Radical Optimism" tour, and she took her fans and followers backstage for a HOT yoga sesh ... Ouch!
Yes, you've seen her move 'n' groove onstage, but when she's not under the spotlight she gets down with a lunge and tips her head all the way back to her foot!
"Don't
Start Stop Now" ...Check out Dua flaunting her flexibility skills with our gallery above, and then slide into her hottest shots!