Dua Lipa Shows Off Flexibility During Pre-Show Prep

Dua Lipa does it all! The pop star recently shared her pre-show prep routine, which includes yoga moves that have our jaws on the floor!

The A-lister is currently in Australia for her "Radical Optimism" tour, and she took her fans and followers backstage for a HOT yoga sesh ... Ouch!

Yes, you've seen her move 'n' groove onstage, but when she's not under the spotlight she gets down with a lunge and tips her head all the way back to her foot!