Dua Lipa Flaunts Gold Ring, Adds Fuel to Engagement Rumors

Dua Lipa's not doing anything to shut down rumors that she's engaged ... sharing a series of photos on Instagram with her left hand shown prominently -- adorned with a huge gold ring.

The singer-songwriter posted to Instagram just minutes ago ... sipping on a martini in the pics -- with her left hand wrapped around the glass.

Of course, the move drew people's eyes to her left ring finger -- where she's got a gold band topped with what looks like some sort of precious gem.

Check it out ... the star isn't keeping her hands by her sides in these pics -- actively featuring her bling, which as far as we can tell she only recently started wearing.

If you don't know ... rumors started to bubble up online last week after Dua posted multiple photo dumps, and a photo of what looks like this ring sparked many fans' imaginations.

Of course, Dua's dating actor Callum Turner -- and a few outlets are claiming they're already engaged ... though neither of them have actually come out and said anything about it yet.