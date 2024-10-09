Dua Lipa Stuns in Backless Top, Grabs Pizza in New York City

Play video content BACKGRID

Dua Lipa stepped fresh out of the oven ... looking scalding hot while grabbing pizza in NYC -- waving to bewildered onlookers and sharing with some of her compatriots on the sidewalk.

The singer-songwriter hit the Big Apple Tuesday afternoon, walking and talking with a camera crew during an interview ... and marched right into Joe's Pizza for a few slices.

DL -- wearing a backless metallic top and low-rise jeans -- nervously waves "hello" to other patrons in the pizzeria ... before grabbing her slices off the counter and running them out to several people outside.

She and her crew share the treats on the sidewalk ... with Dua Lipa ripping off a pepperoni and popping it into her mouth -- before she recommends they head back down the street, away from the pizza parlor 'cause of all the commotion she caused.

Dua leaves soon after ... but, seems like she and her squad enjoyed their little impromptu pizza party before she bolted.

Dua's pizza choices went over better than when she recently revealed her strange drink concoction ... a recipe that made celeb chef Gordon Ramsay gag.

Gordon Ramsay spits out Dua Lipa’s diet coke, pickle juice and jalapeño drink recipe:



“Dua Lipa for God’s sake girl! You’ll ruin your vocal cords!” pic.twitter.com/4Uu45RW8m7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2024 @PopBase

ICYMI ... Dua Lipa recently shared a video where she showed fans a drink she loves -- a mixture of Diet Coke, pickles and pickle juice, and jalapeños and jalapeño juice. Watch the clip to see his reaction ... sounds like Dua Lipa wouldn't last long on MasterChef.