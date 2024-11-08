Dua Lipa Cancels Concert in Jakarta Over Unsafe Staging Conditions

Dua Lipa's pulling a "Houdini" ... disappearing from the stage in Indonesia before the show even begins -- 'cause she says it ain't safe enough for her to perform.

The singer-songwriter announced she's canceling Saturday's show in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, about 5 hours ago ... telling fans she's enjoying the beautiful country and is ready to perform -- but a safety issue with the staging is stopping her from doing so.

DL says she was really looking forward to the show, and she's super disappointed she can't jam out with her fans in the country ... saying it especially hurts 'cause she hasn't performed in the country in a long time. She last reportedly played there in 2019.

Dua assures her fans they will all receive refunds ... adding she can't wait until she can finally sing and dance alongside all her supporters in Indonesia.

It's currently 3 AM Saturday morning in Jakarta ... so, Dua posted this around 10 PM local time Friday night -- more than enough notice for fans, but it's still gotta be disappointing.

We don't know the nature of the staging issue ... though we're reaching out to Dua's team for more details.

Dua Lipa had just the one appearance scheduled for Jakarta ... with her next performance coming up Wednesday, November 13 in the Philippines before a pair of Tokyo, Japan shows.