Dua Lipa's Star-Studded Movie 'Argylle' Bombs At Box Office

Dua Lipa really stepped out of her comfort zone with her major role in the new movie, "Argylle" ... hopefully, she won't be too discouraged by box office numbers.

If you don't know ... "Argylle" centers on an author who writes secret agent novels -- and whose life becomes one after her latest book starts to reflect real-world events.

However, most of the buzz around the movie's centered less on the plot and more on the cast -- Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Catherine O'Hara, Samuel L. Jackson, Dua ... the list just goes on and on.

But, even an army of stars can't seem to save "Argylle" from the dreaded box office bomb. The first weekend for the comedy-thriller's not going well according to The Hollywood Reporter ... which reports the film grossed just $5.6 million on Friday in the United States and it headed for an estimated $16.5 million domestic opening

The overseas numbers look just as bad for the flick ... with those markets expected to rake in just $16.9 million -- a poor opening for a movie with a blockbuster budget like "Argylle."

Multiple outlets report the film cost $200 million to make .. and, that's not including the marketing budget -- probably another huge sum given the massive commercial campaign the team at Apple launched.

As for what happened, that seems obvious ... early reviews of the movie weren't flattering and may have convinced prospective moviegoers to skip a trip to the cinema. The movie's currently got a 37% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes though audiences are rating it at 65%.

Now, Dua's inclusion in the flick's specifically important here ... because she doesn't do much acting. This is really only her second role listed on IMDb where she's played a character -- she was also a Barbie in "Barbie" but so was half of H'Wood.

So, a box office blow in her first real major role may negatively impact her career prospects ... or maybe not. She's still one of the most popular singers in the world.

