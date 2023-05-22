Dua Lipa's Ex, Anwar Hadid, Posts Troubling Messages as She's Out with New Boyfriend

Anwar Hadid seems to be sending shots at his ex-girlfriend, Dua Lipa, after she stepped out with her new boyfriend, Romain Gavras, for the first time.

Anwar made a bunch of Instagram posts on Sunday with some concerning messages that seemingly were directed at Dua, who made her public debut with her new boo over the weekend. In one post, the 23-year-old model posted a selfie and captioned it, "Trying to not to find and kill him."

Anwar didn't say who he was directly referring to, but it took fans no time to conclude he was taking aim at his ex. Dua and Romain -- a 41-year-old French director -- made a big splash Friday at the Cannes Film Film Festival.

In a mirror selfie, he wrote "I can't breath," followed by random posts of the ground -- one included the words, "I hate the way you say my name," ... and another said, "Have fun."

As fans started assuming Anwar was talking about Dua, one commented ... "he's obsessed... WHAT OMG... Oh What does he want from her."

Dua and Anwar were first tied together back in 2019 ... they wound up calling it quits about 2 years later. They reportedly split up because they were both traveling too much.

Dua and her new guy have reportedly been getting to know each other over the last several months.