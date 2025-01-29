Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Callum Turner Get Lovey-Dovey in Paris

Dua Lipa Getting an Eif-fel Of Her Boo In Paris!!!

Published
DUA LIPA IN LOVE
Dua Lipa’s boo, Callum Turner, really showed her what the City of Love is all about -- ’cause the two lit up Paris with a seriously adorable lovefest.

Check out the clip -- ’cause these two were totally smitten, so much so that they started dancing right in front of the twinkling Eiffel Tower lights like they were starring in their own rom-com.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Kiss And Get Handsy in Paris
And it didn’t stop there -- Callum was all about the cuddles from behind, holding hands, and showering his GF with smooches.

They were clearly living their best life, soaking up the Paris vibes, making the most of their time off, and basically giving a master class in what "Couple Goals" really means.

Dua and Callum started dating in early 2024, and ended the year sparking engagement rumors after she was spotted with a ring on that finger.

PACKIN' ON PDA
But here we are, a month into the new year, and ... still nothing confirmed.

Dua Lipa's Hot Shots
But judging by their Parisian display of love, if they’re not engaged yet, it sure looks like that could be on the horizon.

