Celebrities at Chanel Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Kylie, Dua & More Looking Haute at Chanel!!!

The fashion elite flocked to the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, with the biggest names showing up for the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show.

Kylie Jenner was Chanel-queen personified, flaunting her toned abs for a touch of sex appeal that perfectly matched the fashion house’s regal, timeless vibe.

The FROW was packed with stars -- Dua Lipa was rubbing shoulders with French beauties Lily-Rose Depp and Marion Cotillard.

Pamela Anderson showed up in an ethereal all-white ensemble, rocking her no-makeup look and shades -- proving she’s effortlessly stunning, inside and out.

Lily-Rose was, of course, in her element, serving sizzling poses as she worked that runway like a pro.