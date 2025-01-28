Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebrities at Chanel Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week Kylie, Dua & More Looking Haute at Chanel!!!

Published
Celeb Haute Shots From Chanel Paris Fashion Week
Getty

The fashion elite flocked to the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, with the biggest names showing up for the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show.

Kylie Jenner was Chanel-queen personified, flaunting her toned abs for a touch of sex appeal that perfectly matched the fashion house’s regal, timeless vibe.

0127-Celebrities-at-Chanel-Haute-Couture-Paris-Fashion-Week-photos-primary-3
Getty

The FROW was packed with stars -- Dua Lipa was rubbing shoulders with French beauties Lily-Rose Depp and Marion Cotillard.

0127-Celebrities-at-Chanel-Haute-Couture-Paris-Fashion-Week-photos-primary-4
Getty

Pamela Anderson showed up in an ethereal all-white ensemble, rocking her no-makeup look and shades -- proving she’s effortlessly stunning, inside and out.

0127-Celebrities-at-Chanel-Haute-Couture-Paris-Fashion-Week-photos-primary-2
Getty

Lily-Rose was, of course, in her element, serving sizzling poses as she worked that runway like a pro.

WTF Fashion From Paris Fashion Week 2025
The girls clearly brought the timeless glamour at the Chanel show during PFW, which offered up a fun dose of quirkiness this year!

