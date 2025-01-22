Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Scott, Shaboozey, Adrien Brody Hit Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Pharrell Williams' latest collection with Louis Vuitton brought out a number of his famous friends ... with everyone from Idris Elba to Adrien Brody swinging by the Paris Fashion Week show.

The singer, who currently serves as the Men's Creative Director for the French fashion house, debuted a new collaboration between LV and Nigo, a Japanese designer, Tuesday ... and it appears many in Hollywood have already cosigned the streetwear style.

travis scott and adrian brody Celebs Attend Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show getty 1
Check it out ... Pharrell's A-list pals dressed to the nines for his big runway show, with Travis Scott rolling into the event in a striking silver winter set trimmed with patterned gray fur.

Kylie Jenner's ex was later spotted mingling with Adrien, who rocked an all-black ensemble for his front-row spot.

bradley cooper lv fashion show sub getty swipe
Dark neutrals appeared to be the dress code for Tuesday evening's event, with Bradley Cooper stopping by in a long brown trench coat, black slacks, and a matching T-shirt.

Shaboozey looked happy to be there, throwing up a peace sign and a smile while walking into the event in a white shirt, jeans, and a warm brown coat of his own.

future Celebs Attend Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show
Callum Turner, Chris Paul, Slick Rick, and Future, among others celebs, also all got the dark colors memo ... impressing with their outfits made up of classic shades.

For a closer look at the celebrity turnout for the LV menswear show, check out our gallery above!!!

