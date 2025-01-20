Travis Scott Donates Merch Proceeds From New Song to L.A. Wildfire Relief

Travis Scott is giving back to Los Angeles communities impacted by the wildfires, pledging to donate proceeds he makes from merch sales from his new song to relief efforts ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... Travis debuted his new single, 4x4 at the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday. We're told following the segment, Travis and Team Cactus released new items on his website -- 2 pieces of merch that honor the brave first responders in L.A. and 1 CD single for 4x4.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told Travis, who performed Monday with the HBCU marching band members from Morehouse, has agreed to donate 100% of the net proceeds from the sales to Direct Relief - California Wildfire Response Fund.

With thousands of families displaced, 27 lives lost, and thousands of animals affected, Travis is one of many celebs stepping up to support relief efforts.