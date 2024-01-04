LeBron James Models For Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men's Collection In New Video

The Louis Vuitton Bron is back ... this time LeBron James' is serving as a model for Pharrell's hotly anticipated debut collection with the luxury fashion brand!

And King James is looking fresh!

LeBron first LV's ads hit social media on Thursday -- part of the advertising campaign for the Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection -- after the famous musician was named creative director last year.

"LeBron James lends himself to Pharrell Williams' debut collection, embodying the audacious energy and trailblazing vision of the Maison's next menswear chapter," the brand said.

The 39-year-old NBA legend rocked several clean Louis fits, including rocking a $3,950 brown Embroidered Cotton Cardigan and $865 LV Palace Slippers.

He's also holding the Speedy P9 bags ... which start at $9k.

The 4x NBA champ loved the promo ... and even shared it on his Instagram story.

Remember, James was spotted wearing some of the pieces from the collection at the Lakers season opener in October. We were told it was a $28K+ fit.