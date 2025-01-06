SZA Sizzles in Bikini on Vacation

SZA is living her best life to ring in the new year, and she's looking as fine as ever.

The "Kill Bill" singer just shared a photo dump from a vacation to a tropical paradise, and she's leaving little to the imagination in a skimpy bikini ... and showing off all her curves.

Check out the gallery ... SZA is doing her thing on a boat, on the beach, in the woods, on hiking trails and in the sauna in Costa Rica ... all while her body brings the heat.

SZA has lots to celebrate these days ... her "SOS" album is making history ... it's the first album in history to spend 100 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B albums chart.

Lots of nature for SZA here, but she's also blessing her fans with a good old-fashioned mirror selfie.