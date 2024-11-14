SZA Regrets Getting BBL but Is Happy With Results, 'I Love My Butt'

SZA just celebrated her 35th birthday and grew into a moment of clarity ... her BBL surgery was completely unnecessary. She's a hot tamale without it!!!

The R&B superstar is Vogue UK's new cover star, and she opened up about the Brazilian butt lift she first revealed on her blockbuster "SOS" album ... she regrets it, but it's not the end of the world!!!

“I’m so mad I did that s***," SZA said. "I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid."

SZA's brutal honesty echoes Latto's own experience with her BBL ... the "Brokey" rapper urged her younger fans to take the exercise route over the trip to the hospital any day of the week.

She celebrated her surgical decision on her hit song "SOS" at the close of 2022 ... and still has the same body-positive POV.

"But I love my butt," SZA continued. "Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

Fans will surely love seeing it all the same and she has zero criticism from longtime friend Kendrick Lamar!!!