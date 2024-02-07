SZA Shrugs Off Grammys Album of the Year Loss

SZA's definitely a "glass half full" kinda artist ... because she says she's already moved on from losing Album of the Year at the 66th Grammy Awards.

The rapper/R&B singer sat down with The Hollywood Reporter Monday -- one day after her album "SOS" lost out to Taylor Swift's "Midnights" for the evening's biggest award -- and, she said she didn't care as much about the trophies as simply "surviving the night."

ICYMI ... SZA also performed on Grammys Sunday -- and was late receiving one of the three Grammys she did win because of it -- so, it seems the 34-year-old had much more pressing issues on her mind.

Basically, SZA said she's happy to have won 3 awards, no matter how big or small they are in the rest of the world's eyes ... adding she didn't "bomb on live television" so the whole thing worked out great for her.

And, if you think losing on one of her nominations to T-Swift's buggin' SZA, then think again -- 'cause she told THR she got to talk with Taylor a ton at the event and called her "funny as hell."

Sounds like the beginning of a beautiful celeb friendship.

FWIW ... SZA's been getting a ton of love from other celebs -- like Beyoncé, who seems to have sent her a handwritten note that she reposted to IG. Definitely makes it hard to obsess over one more Grammy when the Queen reaches out.

