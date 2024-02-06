Lizzo's Grammys Invite Slammed, Accusers' Attorney Claims Double Standard

Lizzo presenting at the Grammys raised many eyebrows -- including those of the lawyer repping the backup dancers suing her, and he's claiming female privilege is the only reason she was there.

Neama Rahmani, who represents multiple Lizzo accusers, tells TMZ ... he's disappointed the singer was tapped to present the Best R&B Song award, and openly wonders why the Recording Academy would opt to give a platform to someone who allegedly sexually harassed her backup dancers.

Neama tells us he smells a double standard at play here -- noting that if a white man faced the same sort of sexual harassment, racism, and fat shaming allegations ... he doesn't think there's any way they'd be afforded the same opportunity Lizzo got.

Simply put ... Neama thinks the Grammys turning a blind eye to Lizzo's controversy is because she's a woman, and he's bummed they invited her amid the claims against her.

However, he remains confident the truth will come out when his clients prevail in the lawsuit -- a result he hopes will prompt the Recording Academy to start believing people who are brave enough to come forward against powerful celebrities.

FWIW ... Lizzo has outright denied these ex-backup dancers' allegations.

Still, many viewers at home shared Neama's shock at seeing Lizzo on stage -- with the sentiment being she's suffered zero consequences after the lawsuits ... which have not settled or gone to trial yet.

As we reported,. 3 of Lizzo's former dancers -- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez -- sued the singer in August 2023 for allegedly creating a hostile work environment.

Two months later, she was hit with a similar suit from a separate dancer.

Worth noting ... TMZ obtained legal docs in October, where 18 members of Lizzo's touring company wrote declarations standing with Lizzo, and disputing the claims made against her.