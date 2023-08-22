Lizzo Spotted for First Time Since Being Sued By Backup Dancers, Gives Update

Play video content SplashNews.com

Lizzo looks and sounds unbothered by the lawsuit hanging over her head ... possibly using all the controversy as inspiration to create new art.

The "Truth Hurts" singer was spotted Monday for the first time since being sued by three of her former backup dancers who claim she sexually harassed them. Photogs asked her how she's been holding up in the face of the lawsuit.

Lizzo says she's doing good, and she was all smiles as she strolled into a recording studio in Hollywood. Her only other message ... new music is coming.

It's the first time we've heard Lizzo on camera since being sued ... she previously blasted the lawsuit in a statement, chalking it up to "sensationalized stories."

Lizzo said the days following the suit were "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing" ... but now she seems at ease, at least publicly.

Remember ... Lizzo is being sued by a trio of former backup dancers, who claim she subjected them to nude entertainment shows in Amsterdam and Paris on tour earlier this year, claiming Lizzo pressured them to interact with the nude dancers despite their discomfort.

Two of Lizzo's accusers, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, previously joined us on "TMZ Live" and told us what it was like for them working under Lizzo ... alleging all of her backup dancers work in fear of losing their jobs if they don't go along with her demands.

