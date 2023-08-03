Lizzo Breaks Silence on 'Fabricated Claims' After Being Sued By Backup Dancers

Lizzo is speaking out for the first time since being sued by three of her former backup dancers who claim she sexually harassed them ... calling the allegations "as unbelievable as they sound."

The singer posted a statement Thursday, just days after she was sued. The singer says, "I’m devastated after hearing these fabricated claims made against me. These are sensationalized stories from people I gave opportunities to. The allegations are as unbelievable as they sound."

She continues, "These former employees have already publicly admitted that they were told that their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are too outrageous not to be addressed. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

As we reported ... three of Lizzo's former backup dancers -- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez -- claim she subjected them to nude entertainment shows in Amsterdam and Paris on tour earlier this year, to what they say was the clear discomfort of her employees.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2019 Youtube / @3FMGemist

In the docs, the women say Lizzo pressured dancers to interact with sex performers at Bananenbar in Amsterdam, where patrons are known to eat bananas out of the performer's vaginas.

Play video content TMZ.com

Two of Lizzo's accusers, Davis and Williams, joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and told us what their experiences were working for Lizzo ... alleging all of her dancers operate in fear of losing their jobs if they don't bend to her demands and get rewarded for playing ball.

Play video content