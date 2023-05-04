Lizzo Cancels Montreal Concert, Thinks She Has The Flu

Play video content Instagram / @lizzobeeating

Lizzo says she's pulling the plug on a concert in Montreal ... telling fans she just can't muster the strength to perform because of flu-like symptoms.

The "Truth Hurts" singer canceled her gig in Canada a few hours before Thursday's scheduled showtime ... saying she's sick as a dog.

Lizzo ran down a list of her symptoms in a video posted on social media ... she says she has a sore throat, headache and chills ... and she says she's only feeling worse, not better.

She also tweeted about having a 102-degree fever and says this is only the second time she's ever canceled a show due to health reasons.

Lizzo sounded tearful as she explained the reasons behind the cancelation ... wearing a face mask and covering up with a blanket.

Lizzo's been traveling a lot lately ... she performed Friday at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, then attended Monday's Met Gala in New York, as well as Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner the night before.

She was scheduled to take the stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal but is promising fans she will honor tickets at a makeup show.