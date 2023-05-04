Lizzo Cancels Montreal Concert, Thinks She Has The Flu
5/4/2023 5:52 PM PT
Lizzo says she's pulling the plug on a concert in Montreal ... telling fans she just can't muster the strength to perform because of flu-like symptoms.
The "Truth Hurts" singer canceled her gig in Canada a few hours before Thursday's scheduled showtime ... saying she's sick as a dog.
Lizzo ran down a list of her symptoms in a video posted on social media ... she says she has a sore throat, headache and chills ... and she says she's only feeling worse, not better.
She also tweeted about having a 102-degree fever and says this is only the second time she's ever canceled a show due to health reasons.
Lizzo sounded tearful as she explained the reasons behind the cancelation ... wearing a face mask and covering up with a blanket.
Lizzo's been traveling a lot lately ... she performed Friday at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, then attended Monday's Met Gala in New York, as well as Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner the night before.
She was scheduled to take the stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal but is promising fans she will honor tickets at a makeup show.
Lizzo's next performance is set for Saturday at the XL Center in Hartford, CT ... and it's too soon to tell if she will be feeling well enough to perform then.