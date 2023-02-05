Lizzo Goes IG Official with BF at Pre-Grammy Gala for Atlantic Execs

Lizzo's boyfriend was front and center this weekend -- both at a big starry event, and on the place where a relationship matters most ... the Gram.

The singer showed off actor and comedian Myke Wright Saturday night at the Clive David Pre-Grammy Gala, standing shoulder to shoulder with her man ... and embracing each other too in front of the cameras.

Later, she made it IG official ... the first time she's done so with the guy -- whom she's been dating since at least Spring of last year. Lizzo threw up several photos of them looking dressed to the nines for the event and getting cozy, captioning it ... "Hard Launch."

Up until now, Lizzo had mostly kept her relationship with Myke on the DL ... at least online, anyway. She had, however, already taken him out in public -- so this isn't really new, per se. Still, she's getting a lot of love for showing off her dude in such grand fashion.

Now, as for this gala... it was hosted by the legendary Clive Davis, who got just about everyone in the music biz to roll through and celebrate a couple Atlantic Records executives ... Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman and Atlantic Music Group honcho Julie Greenwald.

They received Industry Icon Awards, and Cardi B -- who was in attendance with her hubby, Offset -- even gave a speech shouting them out for signing/supporting her from day 1.

.@iamcardib honors Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala — PART 1 pic.twitter.com/I5vngv3Pyx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2023 @THR

Like we said, this was a true who's-who of Hollywood -- on top of the above-mentioned names, other stars who rolled through suited and booted included Lil Wayne, Jennifer Hudson, Janelle Monae, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Chance the Rapper, Lil Nas X, Lil Baby, Latto, Olivia Rodrigo, Frankie Valli, Lauren Daigle, Sheryl Crow and more.

Even Paris Hilton and Tom Hanks were there ... as were Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul. So, a good mix of everyone from just about every part of the entertainment biz.

And get this ... that wasn't even the only good time being had in the City of Angels. There was a ‘Roll Bounce'-themed after party where even more celebs showed up ... folks like Usher, Chris Brown, Floyd Mayweather, Winnie Harlow and others.