Lizzo Celebrates Her 34th Birthday with Boyfriend, with Graphic Wish

Play video content BACKGRID

Lizzo put on a show Tuesday night, celebrating her 34th birthday with her boyfriend, and she was in the mood to clown her fans and paparazzi.

The "Rumors" singer hit up Craig's in WeHo and left on a party bus with friends. She was all smiles as she walked hand-in-hand with her man.

She's hilarious as she gets on the bus, first talking seriously about what she wants for her birthday, and then cracking an off-color joke ... well, maybe it's not a joke!!!

ICYMI, during an interview with Andy Cohen, she confirmed last week she was off the market.

Lizzo has yet to ID her boyfriend ... but the Shade Room says it's Myke Wright, an actor. She's making it clear they are very much together.

This is not a super new relationship ... Lizzo and Myke were spotted back in February ... enjoying a dinner for Valentine's Day together.

Her birthday is April 27, so she got a jump on the festivities. BTW ... she's gearing up to release her 4th studio album on July 15.