Lizzo Wants to Do Playboy, Piercings Would Be Front and Center

Lizzo may have had more fun than any celeb Saturday night, lovin' life as she left a Super Bowl Weekend party and talked about where she's hiding those piercings!!!

Lizzo hit up the Drake concert in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center, and she said right out of the gate she wants a call from Cardi B -- who's now the creative director of Playboy -- saying she wants a spread in the mag.

Our photog clearly saw Lizzo's TikTok vid Saturday ... revealing she had a piercing party for her team ... a thank you for working extra hard.

The question seemed innocent enough ... so where are those piercings? Lizzo was more than happy to tell us.

She did say she has piercings all over her body, but one clearly holds a special place in her heart!