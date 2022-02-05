Lizzo Poses in the Nude As She Teases New Song 'If You Love Me'

Lizzo apparently has a new song in the works -- and the way she's letting us know about it is by stripping down ... and baring it all.

The singer posted both a small snippet of a video as well as a photo of what seems to have been a recent shoot she took part in ... one for which she appears to have been fully nude. In the clip, you see Lizzo seated and working it for the camera -- this as a snippet of what sounds like a forthcoming track plays as the main audio.

It actually sounds pretty damn good -- almost Whitney Houston-esque in the vocals department, if we're being honest. Of course, everyone knows Lizzo can sing ... but this is a bit of a revelation here, because she's belting out a killer tune ... and it's all her, no music.

The brief lyrics go ... "If you love me, you love all of me // Or none of me at all." Good stuff!

The accompanying caption reads, "You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves."

She adds, "Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it."

Of course, Lizzo is no stranger to expressing self-love -- it's a huge part of who she is as an artist, and she often shows off her body to hit that point home ... including just hours before she posted this clip, where she posed in a 2-piece bikini at the pool with some friends.

That's not to say she hasn't struggled with her body image -- she certainly has, and has grappled with it publicly as well. In the end, though, it seems Lizzo loves everything about herself ... and turning heads in the process.

