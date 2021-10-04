Lizzo Getting Backlash for Calling Chris Brown 'Favorite Person'

Lizzo's pissed a bunch of people off again, but this time it's because of her connection to someone some people don't like much ... Chris Brown.

The "Truth Hurts" singer's taking heat for a video that circulated on social media over the weekend, in which she approaches CB backstage at a concert and fangirls out asking him for a photo.

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video:



“Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.”pic.twitter.com/QcSYrCiOm0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 2, 2021 @BuzzingPop

Lizzo calls Brown "my favorite person in the whole f***ing world."

As you know ... Breezy's a controversial figure in the music biz with a problematic past, beginning in 2009 when he beat up his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Since then he's had numerous legal issues and alleged violent incidents, and as recently as 2019 he was arrested in Paris on rape and drug charges.

With all that in mind ... Lizzo fans aren't down with her getting giddy over a meeting with Breezy backstage during a stop on the Millennium Tour, and they let her know about it on Twitter ... with many saying she's better than this.

This wouldn't be the first time Lizzo's riled up folks online for one reason or another though. About a month ago she stirred the pot by dubbing Janet Jackson the "Queen of Pop," and before that she was unjustly the target of trolling ... which got so bad that Facebook started deleting hateful accounts.