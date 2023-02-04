65th Grammys Seating Arrangement, Here's Who's Sitting Next to Who

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
65th Annual Grammy Awards Crypto Seating Arrangement ... Who's Sittin' Next to Who?

We now know who'll be sitting next to who at the 65th Grammy Awards this weekend -- and while some of the pairings are no-brainers, others are a little more ... interesting.

CBS and the Recording Academy just dropped photos/video of the seating arrangement for Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in DTLA ... and it seems showrunners both tried to mix it up, while also playing it safe at the same time.

For example, the Grammys have Taylor Swift sitting next to her longtime collaborator and music industry pal, Jack Antonoff at one table -- while they've also placed Beyonce and Jay-Z right next to each other at another table across the way. No big surprises there.

Where they seem to be throwing everyone for a loop lies in some other big names cozying up next to each other that don't necessarily have close ties -- like Cardi B sitting next to John Legend, or LL Cool J next to Shania Twain ... or even Lizzo sitting next to Adele.

Some other interesting matchups ... Chuck D and Flava Flav (who've beefed in the recent past), Black Thought/Chris Stapleton (OGs of their genre), Viola Davis/Queen Latifah.

A handful of artists that appear to be sitting all by their lonesome (at least for now) include ... The Rock, Olivia Rodrigo, Ice T, Bad Bunny ... and Mr. Harry Styles, who's also performing.

Worth noting ... these name cards certainly suggest this is where folks will be parked throughout the broadcast -- but, of course, these things are likely subject to change and not necessarily set in stone. In other words, they could easily switch things up by showtime.

Still, it's clearly going to be a who's-who of Hollywood ... not only are the biggest music stars rolling through -- sans a few notable exceptions -- but it looks like movie/TV stars are filing in as well, so this stands to be even bigger than the forthcoming Oscars ... which is all film.

Can't wait to see it live!

