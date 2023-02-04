Grammy Parties 2023 Bring Out Some Of the Biggest Names In Music
Grammys 2023 Celebs Party Big-Time For A Second Night ... Jay-Z and Beyonce In The Mix!!
2/4/2023 9:32 AM PT
Some of the biggest names in music were out in force Friday for a second night of pre-Grammy partying, hitting several major shindigs around L.A.
Just like Thursday night, there were were a slew of celebrations in town ahead of the iconic awards show and the parties were flooded with bold-faced names, including Jay-Z and Beyonce.
Jay and Bey, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Rich Paul all showed up at the United Master Celebration of Independence in Hollywood. Khaled gave a big thumbs up and even bigger smile on his way out of the soiree. Seems like he had a rockin' good time.
In Beverly Hills, Cher and her much younger fiancé, Alexander Edwards, were spotted hand-in-hand entering and leaving Matsuhisa restaurant. Cher was smartly dressed in a white jacket and grey slacks while Alex cut a more casual look.
Pusha T, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Tyga and Jermaine Dupri also dipped in and out of the bash.
Adam Lambert, Casey Affleck and Alessandra Ambrosio were also in a celebratory mood, but they chose a more intimate setting for their get-together at a private home.
By the way...the 65th Annual Grammy Awards kicks off Sunday night at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.