Grammy Weekend Kicks Off in Los Angeles with Celeb-Packed Parties

Grammys 2023 Weekend Starts Early ... Tons of Celebs Come Out to Play

2/3/2023 6:59 AM PT
Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
It's Grammy weekend once again in Los Angeles, and some of the industry's biggest stars aren't wasting any time in celebrating music's biggest honor.

Tons of parties popped up across the city Thursday ... events dedicated to the rookies of the biz and even some dedicated to the veterans.

Warner Music Grammy Party
For starters -- there was the Warner Music Party at The Hollywood Athletic Club -- which brought out Anderson .Paak, Nile Rodgers, Missy Elliott, Wiz Khalifa, Saweetie and Bebe Rexha ... just to name a few.

CRACKIN' JOKES
Some of the biggest names turned out at the Black Music Collective Party at The Hollywood Palladium. While there was plenty of celebrating, Lil Wayne was honored with the Global Impact Award at the event. Drake presented him with the awards, cracking jokes about The Grammys in the process.

GRAMMY GREATS
Lil Kim, DJ Khaled, Dr. Dre, Ciara and Swizz Beatz were also all in the house to watch Wayne get his props.

Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party -- Behind The Scenes
There was also Spotify's Best New Artist party at The Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood -- Ice Spice, Latto and Yung Gravy were some of the newcomers there -- but vets like Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly, Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers and Diplo also went.

Of course, The Grammys aren't until Sunday, so expect plenty more pics and vids of your favorite celebs out and about and partying their faces off.

