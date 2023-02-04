Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bill Maher Adds 10 Hilarious Grammy Award Categories

Bill Maher I Got 10 New Categories for the Grammys ... And They're F'ing Hysterical!!!

2/4/2023 6:25 AM PT
FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION...
Real Time with Bill Maher/HBO

The Grammys show promises to be endless, what with 91 categories, and now Bill Maher has exacerbated the problem by adding 10 categories to the list, and they're f***ing hysterical.

The 'Real Time' host mused about some of the actual categories, like Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games, and Best Spoken Work Poetry Album.

So, to cross the 100-category line, Bill has offered up a few more ...

Brand Group LA

Best Album that Pretentious Assholes Say Sound Better on Vinyl.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

Best 90's Love Song That Reminds Your Parents When They Used to F***.

Award for The Most Times A Rapper Asks If You Know What He's Saying.

Bill got into more serious territory at the end of the show, talking about the dangerous similarities between extremes on the political spectrum.  It's as troubling as it is interesting. Have a listen.

bts of Grammy release 2023
Launch Gallery
bts at dj dramas Grammy party Launch Gallery
Brand Group LA

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later