Jay-Z Performing 'God Did' With DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne at 65th Grammy Awards

Jay-Z is set to deliver his internet-breaking "God Did" verse live at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ... as part of DJ Khaled's big stage blowout on Sunday night, TMZ Hip Hop can confirm.

"God Did" is up for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance ... potentially extending Jay-Z's rapper-leading tally, which currently sits at 24.

The live performance of the viral hit will also feature the song's guests Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy, and will also mark a return to the Grammy spotlight for Hov ... after he was infamously shut out in 2018 on his 8 nominations — immediately after receiving their Industry Icon Award.

Details are mum on the performance theatrics but we're told to expect big things from Khaled and Co.