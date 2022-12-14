Jay-Z Drops Best Of 2022 Playlist With Drake, Beyoncé & More

Jay-Z’s 2022 didn’t involve much rapping … but his year-end playlist proves he kept his ear to the street!!!

Hov released his self-picked playlist on Wednesday via TIDAL, which featured many of the notable artists and tracks of the year -- including Lil Uzi Vert’s spaced-out “Just Wanna Rock,” his wife Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off The Sofa” (which got an extra nod in the cover photo) and Drake and 21 Savage’s Billboard-topper “Jimmy Cooks.”

From his own discog, Hov selected his feature off Pusha T’s “Neck & Wrist” ... largely memorable for being a response to Faizon Love’s pesky disses ... as well as his show-stealing verse from DJ Khaled’s “God Did" track.

Hov rapped for 4 minutes straight ... and the song is currently up for three nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards -- how could he not close the playlist with that banger?!?