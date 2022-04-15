Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Faizon Love Responds to Jay-Z's Lyrical Retort with LOLs

Faizon Love If I Don't Get His Punchline ... Did Jay-Z Really Diss Me?!?

4/15/2022 1:07 PM PT
Faizon Love is responding to Jay-Z's bars on Pusha T's "Neck & Wrist" with a healthy mix of sarcasm, jokes ... and a sprinkling of confusion added in there, too.

Pusha T recently grabbed Hov for a track on his upcoming album, "It's Almost Dry," and in true Jay fashion, his verse included a clapback at Faizon that was filled with complex lyricism.

He raps, “The phase I’m on, love, [Faizon Love] I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater.’" He finished up with, "I wouldn’t listen to reason [Reasonable Doubt] either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling?”

During an episode of TMZ Hip Hop this week, DJ Hed explained how Jay-Z opts to covertly respond to shots thrown his way, as opposed to going viral through sensational interviews.

Y'know, because he's actually a rapper.

KING OF CLAPBACKS

The backstory of this particular verbal beef dates back over a year when Faizon -- aka Big Worm from "Friday" -- questioned Jigga's drug-dealing past in 2 interviews.

Faizon returned to one of those interviewers, VladTV, and explained how "Neck & Wrist" initially flew over his head and ears.

Seeing that Jay didn't provide any animosity in his tone or words, Faizon simply didn't take it as a flat-out diss and compared the lyrics to a game of serving tennis. (Not exactly what the double entendre entails but still a cool viewpoint, we guess?)

Despite the 53-year-old actor's disbelief, Jay-Z has an absolute supporter in Pusha T, who recently crowned Jigga the top "coke rap" MC ... followed by himself and the artist formerly known as "Young" Jeezy.

