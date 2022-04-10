'TMZ Hip Hop' Debuts, New TV Show Covering Music's Biggest Genre

New Show, New POV on the Culture!!!

There's a brand new TMZ show arriving this week ... and this one's putting the spotlight on more than just pop culture, it's THE culture of hip hop!

"TMZ Hip Hop" debuts Monday, and we're gonna bring you some fresh new takes on the hottest stories about the biggest celebs in the genre. From Bey to Ye, and everyone in between, we'll be covering all the hook-ups, parties, drama, collabs, beefs and much more.

We've got a whole new crew pouring the tea -- Amber Diamond, DJ Hed, Cynthia LuCiette, Rodney Rikai and Tonio Skits will break it all down daily.

Nothing and no one is off-limits when we premiere Monday, April 11 on these stations:

New York: 11 PM MY9 (WWOR)

Los Angeles: 2:30 PM FOX11 (KTTV)

Chicago: 12 AM FOX32 (WFLD)

Philly: 12 AM FOX29 (WTXF)

Dallas: 12:30 PM FOX4 (KDFW)

Houston: 12:30 PM FOX26 (KRIV), 10 PM MY20 (KTXH)

Washington, DC: 12 AM FOX5 (WTTG), 6:30 PM FOX5 PLUS (WDCA)

Seattle: 11:30 PM FOX13 (KCPQ)

Phoenix: 11:30 PM FOX10 (KSAZ)

Minneapolis: 11:30 PM FOX9 (KMSP)

If you're not in those cities, we still got you -- the show will also be streaming on FOX Soul, and it all starts this Monday.

