Lizzo & Jack Black's 'Star Wars' Cameos Seen as Final Straw by Fan Boys

It seems some 'Star Wars' diehards can't deal with Lizzo and Jack Black's cameos on 'The Mandalorian' ... 'cause they're calling their appearances the death of the franchise. Yeesh ...

Here's the deal ... the 2 A-listers popped up on last week's episode of the hit Disney+ show, and it ruffled some feathers in the 'Star Wars' fanbase. Some thought the series, and the IP as a whole, had jumped the shark ... and that the magic of 'SW' was over and done with.

That sentiment came to a fever pitch this weekend with one dude's now-viral tweet ... which has spurred a lot of discourse about who, exactly, 'Star Wars' was made for in its original iteration ... and what it's come to represent now. Check out how this fella put it.

The Twitter user writes, "#StarWars isn't for us nerds anymore. We who respect the lore & would be in tears after being cast in one of the movies or shows. Star Wars is now for the popular kids who giggled & high-fived the bullies for stuffing you in your locker."

He adds with some doom and gloom, "It's crashing and #Disney deserves it." Jesus, dude!

The fanboy's thoughts were quite divisive on the bird app, with many responding to his tweet with confusion and shock. Basically, they feel like he's overreacting -- and that 'Star Wars' can (and should) be for everyone ... not just the locker-dwellers from the '70s and '80s.

While many tried shutting this guy down/laughing him off, there's a lot of folks who actually agree with him -- claiming Disney's just out for big names and brands ... and that 'Star Wars' has devolved into a soulless money grab. The Mouse House is definitely out for cash, no doubt, but ya gotta figure they have the best intentions with hires like Lizzo and JB.

Of course, the opinion of an OG goes a long way too ... Billy Dee Williams weighed in on this, and he's cool with Jack and Liz being in the family. That's gotta count for something.