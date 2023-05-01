Lizzo Attends Anna Wintour's Pre-Met Gala Dinner, Dragged Last Year's Event

Lizzo looked as happy as ever pullin' up to Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner, but it's an awkward situation, considering Lizzo just got done complaining about last year's event.

The singer was all smiles Sunday night in NYC, walking into Wintour's private pad ... for dinner with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Penelope Cruz and many other A-listers.

While she looked thrilled, she might have been gearing up to face the music. ICYMI, over the weekend Lizzo went on Instagram Live and totally trashed 2022's Met Gala ... complaining about everything from the booze to the photogs snapping pics.

She filled her fans in on how unglamorous fashion's biggest night really is, at least to her ... first complaining about the "long f***ing line" she had to wait in. She added there was no place to sit, either -- saying "B***h? Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d'oeuvres?"

It didn't stop there, though ... once she finally got in, a waiter told her they only had red or white wine, which sent her through the roof while looking for some tequila. BTW, she was supposed to rock a flute solo during her red carpet debut but claims she only did it once -- adding the paps were heckling her.

The Met Gala's going down Monday night, and since she went to Anna's party ... ya gotta imagine she's also going to the Met.