Jay-Z's 'Made In America' Festival 2023 Canceled As Lizzo Was Set To Headline

Philly won't be taking the main stage for Made In America this year, in fact, no one will ... as the festival has canceled its 2023 event, citing "severe circumstances."

The star-studded lineup was set to include Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Latto, Coi Leray, Doechii, Mase and Cam'ron ... with SZA and Lizzo as the headliners.

Lizzo is currently under fire for allegedly putting her former dancers through hell ... though the singer has called the claims total BS. It's not clear if her current controversy has anything to do with the festival's cancelation.

The festival's statement reads, "Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place." Continuing, "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation."