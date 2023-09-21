Lizzo Sued by Tour Employee for Racial Harassment, Sexual Harassment and More

Lizzo is back under fire for allegations tied to inappropriate working conditions on her tour ... getting sued by a woman who says she was forced to hear racist and fatphobic comments from members of Lizzo's team while working unthinkable hours.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Asha Daniels says she was hired by Amanda Nomura -- a member of Lizzo's team -- to join Lizzo's tour in 2023 to work in wardrobe. Daniels claims the work was grueling, sometimes going from 6 AM-2 AM and getting refused breaks.

Daniels, a Black woman, says Nomura was brutal, often making racist and fatphobic comments -- allegedly calling Black women on the tour "dumb" "useless" and "fat."

Daniels also claims Nomura told her she wasn't allowed to dress sexy around Lizzo because Lizzo would get jealous when her boyfriend was around other beautiful women.

During one instance, Daniels says she injured her ankle when Nomura rolled a clothing rack over it. She says her ankle became swollen, and when she wore a pair of Crocs to work she was reprimanded and told she needed to put on a pair of tennis shoes.

In the docs, Daniels says she alerted Lizzo's management team to the behavior, and claims Lizzo's tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta, even advised her to privately film Nomura's conduct, but Daniels felt that would be unethical.

Daniels says she eventually brought all of her concerns to Gugliotta, and believes those concerns were relayed to Lizzo ... but was eventually fired before her contract was set to end.

Daniels claims her experience on the tour has left her with ongoing anxiety and PTSD as well as migraines, ocular distortions, brain fog and fatigue.

Remember, Lizzo was sued last month for claims that included sexual harassment by 3 former employees who claimed they were forced to attend sex shows and were subjected to uncomfortable behavior and situations while working for Lizzo.

We should note -- Daniels is represented by Neama Rahmani -- the same lawyer who sued Lizzo on behalf of the 3 women from the lawsuit last month.

Lizzo has denied those claims, saying in part, "My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."