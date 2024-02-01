Mike WiLL Made-It and Pluss Mull Over Taylor Swift Winning All the Grammys

Play video content

Taylor Swift is predicted to clean up at the Grammys Sunday night, but Mike WiLL Made-It is holding out hope Miley Cyrus can shake things up and snag a couple for him!!!

His buddy and longtime co-producer Pluss isn't as confident about Mike and Miley's prospects -- and says Taylor's planet-wide popularity will be tough to beat.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with both soundmen Wednesday at LAX, where Mike was holding out hope for Miley's latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation" -- he produced several of the tracks -- and it's nominated for 6 Grammys, including 2 for Album and Song of the Year.

Mike Will's been collaborating with Miley for a decade and thinks she has a real shot of doing some dominating of her own ... while Pluss thinks it's probably a long shot.

Pluss tells us the Swifty train has been running full steam ahead and he doesn't expect it to slow down on Grammy night, even if top-notch artists like Miley and SZA are snubbed.

Neither one of these guys seems heavily invested in putting Grammys on a pedestal, anyway.