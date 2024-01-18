Ludacris, Latto, DJ Khaled Tapped as 'Rhythm + Flow' Judges for Season 2

Netflix’s successful rap reality show “Rhythm + Flow” -- which introduced D Smoke to the world -- is back for another go-round with a trio of new hosts!!!

'R + F' production team -- which includes John Legend as executive producer -- didn't announce any reason for the switch, but the new blood looks especially excited about it in a teaser trailer ... especially Latto.

She famously won the first season of Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game” in 2016, a similarly themed show tailored to child acts, and then used that momentum to ignite her own platinum-selling hip hop career.

'R+F' boasts similar accolades with D Smoke -- after the Inglewood rapper won in 2019, he landed Grammy noms for Best Rap Album and Best New Artist.