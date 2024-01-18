Ludacris, Latto, DJ Khaled Tapped as 'Rhythm + Flow' Judges for Season 2
1/18/2024 2:29 PM PT
Netflix’s successful rap reality show “Rhythm + Flow” -- which introduced D Smoke to the world -- is back for another go-round with a trio of new hosts!!!
Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled were unveiled Thursday as the competition’s new judge/hosts … a complete overhaul from the OG cast of T.I., Cardi B and Chance The Rapper.
'R + F' production team -- which includes John Legend as executive producer -- didn't announce any reason for the switch, but the new blood looks especially excited about it in a teaser trailer ... especially Latto.
She famously won the first season of Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game” in 2016, a similarly themed show tailored to child acts, and then used that momentum to ignite her own platinum-selling hip hop career.
'R+F' boasts similar accolades with D Smoke -- after the Inglewood rapper won in 2019, he landed Grammy noms for Best Rap Album and Best New Artist.
Latto and the boys will put it on the floor for loads of rapper hopefuls soon enough.