Ludacris Disses Katt Williams On Freestyle Reaction to 'Club Shay Shay' Interview

Ludacris to Katt Williams Never Been Illuminati ... Responds With Diss Freestyle

1/5/2024 7:36 AM PT
NEVER ILLUMINATI, ALWAYS IL-LUDA-NATI
Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie also fell victim to the wrath of Katt Williams' viral "Club Shay Shay" interview, but in a fiery freestyle response ... Luda's telling Katt to get back because he doesn't know him like that!!!

The "Fast & Furious" star doesn't do much rapping these days, but returned to the studio Thursday night to bust out a freestyle over Kanye West's classic "Devil in a New Dress" instrumental -- clearly aimed at Katt's noggin.

COMING FOR LUDACRIS
Club Shay Shay

During his 3-hour sit-down with Shannon Sharpe, Katt swore Luda had joined the Illuminati after selling his soul to the "Fast & Furious" franchise in exchange for $200 million.

Katt also hinted Luda was stripped of his Blackness and sent an insane shot at Luda's spouse for being a "light-skinned ugly-face wife" -- a wild insult, especially considering Luda collaborated with Katt on his 2004 hit single "Pimpin' All Over the World."

ludacris Eudoxie bridges

Luda kicked off his anti-Katt flow shouting out Snoop Dogg and then slyly responding to Katt's disses and clarifying his sexuality ... "They throwing shade ‘cause n****s could never take my shine ... Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati/And I only left with bitches when coming from any party."

The freestyle ended with an RIP to "2 Fast Too Furious" director John Singleton and a final warning to Katt ... "Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature.”

FOR THE SAKE OF THE LAUGH!
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Katt's interview also reignited beefs with Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer and Rickey Smiley ... but also gave Shannon over 10 million views in a day!!!

