Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams, Defends 'Bernice Jenkins' Character

Play video content Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley is doubling down on being the first choice for Katt Williams' "Money Mike" role in Ice Cube's "Friday After Next" -- after Katt called him a liar -- and says they just changed the role!!!

On Thursday, Rickey cleared the air on his morning show and tackled KW's explosive interview from Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" head-on.

Katt snapped on several prominent Black comedians -- Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer and Kevin Hart all got snubbed -- but Katt especially ripped apart Rickey's acting abilities.

Play video content Club Shay-Shay

Katt claimed he drafted a contract that enforced Rickey to wear a dress the next time they appeared in a film together ... which was 2008's "First Sunday" where Rickey appeared as his female alter-ego "Bernice Jenkins."

Rickey denied there was any such contract, and says director David E. Talbert personally asked him to portray the role in the film, which was produced by Cube as well.

Play video content The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey noted how Flip Wilson, Richard Pryor, Martin Lawrence, Jamie Foxx all played female characters in the past and it didn't disrupt their legacies ... despite Katt hinting it was a down payment to an Illuminati membership!!!

Katt also accused Rickey of lying about getting stripped of the "Money Mike" role, but Rickey doubled down ... insisting his version of the character wasn't a pimp but more like a street cat from around the way.

After Katt auditioned, Cube and the producers gave him the part and allowed him to add his own flair to the role -- a move Rickey says he agreed with, as it became KW's breakout role in Hollywood.