Katt Williams Disses Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer and Rickey Smiley

Katt Williams came on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" with guns blazing ... and taking shots at Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Rickey Smiley and more rivals.

Katt ripped several of his famous contemporaries in what he called a 2024 reckoning ... starting with his "Next Friday" costar Rickey Smiley for claiming their roles in the film were reversed before filming began when he appeared on "CSS" last year.

Katt says not only was he always cast as "Money Mike," he was responsible for rewriting the character's scene to prevent an on-screen rape with Terry Crews' character "Damon."

After the "Friday After Next" rift, Katt put a clause in his contract that only allowed Rickey to appear in films with him where he was wearing a dress because Katt deemed that's the depth of his acting skills ... and 2008's "First Sunday" featured just that -- Rickey starring as church lady "Bernice Jenkins."

Ced also got thrashed for claiming Katt stole jokes from him during his "CSS" episode, and Katt didn't hold back -- he painted Ced as talentless for having "Entertainer" in his name without being able to sing, dance or write his own jokes. Katt noted Ced's stand-up specials suck so bad, there's no demand for them on Netflix or Tubi.

Ced's "Live from the Ville" from 2016 is indeed on Netflix, but Katt claims the real joke-stealer is Steve Harvey -- for undercutting Mark Curry's "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper" sitcom back in the day with his "The Steve Harvey Show" ... both premises revolved around the comedians starring as high school teachers -- but Mark's series came out 4 years earlier.

Katt accused all of them of running in packs to blackball him behind the scenes and also sent a couple of strays in Earthquake and Faizon Love's direction for also falling short of his level of greatness.